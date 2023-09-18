How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Steven Kwan and Salvador Perez will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 149 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 616 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .301.
- The Royals rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.407 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-11) for his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Singer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-10
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-1
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Mike Clevinger
|9/15/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Cristian Javier
|9/16/2023
|Astros
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|J.P. France
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Verlander
