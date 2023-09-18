Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest hit the pitch for the only matchup on the Premier League schedule today.

Burnley FC (0-0-3) is on the road to take on Nottingham Forest (2-0-2) at City Ground in Nottingham.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Nottingham Forest (+120)

Nottingham Forest (+120) Underdog: Burnley FC (+225)

Burnley FC (+225) Draw: (+255)

