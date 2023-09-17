The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Astros Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 149 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 615 (4.1 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .302.

The Royals rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.407 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (4-16) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has five quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Lyles has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Steven Cruz Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros W 10-8 Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez

