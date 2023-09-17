The Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) will try to sweep the Chicago Cubs (78-71) at Chase Field on Sunday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jordan Wicks (3-0, 1.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (7-8, 5.53 ERA).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-0, 1.99 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (7-8, 5.53 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

Wicks (3-0) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 1.99 ERA this season with 6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across four games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Wicks will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.53 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.

Nelson is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Nelson has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year entering this game.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Ryne Nelson vs. Cubs

He meets a Cubs offense that ranks seventh in the league with 747 total runs scored while batting .254 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .417 slugging percentage (12th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 178 home runs (14th in the league).

Nelson has a 1.59 ERA and a 0.706 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .118 batting average over one appearance.

