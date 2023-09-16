A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) face off against the Houston Cougars (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Houston matchup.

TCU vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

TCU vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

TCU vs. Houston Betting Trends

TCU is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Houston has won one game against the spread this year.

TCU & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

TCU To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Houston To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

