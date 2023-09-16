Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Houck Field. The Salukis are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Venue: Houck Field
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Illinois Moneyline
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Illinois (-4.5)
|54.5
|-200
|+165
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Betting Trends
- Southeast Missouri State is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
- The Redhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Southern Illinois has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
