The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Houck Field. The Salukis are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Illinois Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Southern Illinois (-4.5) 54.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 3 Odds

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Betting Trends

Southeast Missouri State is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

The Redhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Southern Illinois has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.