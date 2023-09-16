The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) go on the road to play the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) at Houck Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Southeast Missouri State is putting up 22.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 56th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 45th, surrendering 26 points per game. Southern Illinois is accumulating 325.5 total yards per game on offense this season (64th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 306.5 total yards per game (38th-ranked).

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Southern Illinois 357.5 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.5 (69th) 419 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.5 (39th) 110 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120 (75th) 247.5 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.5 (50th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has 480 yards passing for Southeast Missouri State, completing 71.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

Geno Hess has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 111 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Darrell Smith has racked up 67 yards on 17 attempts.

Ryan Flournoy has hauled in 20 receptions for 195 yards (97.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Damoriea Vick has put together a 153-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 20 targets.

Jack Clinkenbeard has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has racked up 367 yards (183.5 per game) while completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season.

Romeir Elliott is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 97 yards, or 48.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Justin Strong has compiled 53 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 98 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jaelin Benefield has put together a 78-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Aidan Quinn has racked up 64 reciving yards (32 ypg) this season.

