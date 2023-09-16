Our computer model predicts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will defeat the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Houck Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-5.9) 62.0 Southeast Missouri State 34, Southern Illinois 28

Week 3 OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.

The Salukis' one games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Redhawks vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southeast Missouri State 22.5 26.0 45.0 7.0 0.0 45.0 Southern Illinois 31.5 17.0 49.0 23.0 14.0 11.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.