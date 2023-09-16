The Kansas City Royals (47-101) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a hot streak versus the Houston Astros (83-65) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium. Michael Massey is on a three-game homer streak.

The Astros will call on J.P. France (11-5) versus the Royals and Cole Ragans (6-4).

Royals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.61 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.13 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.13 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.

Over 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .206 to his opponents.

Ragans heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Ragans will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging three frames per outing.

In 15 of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Astros

He will face an Astros offense that ranks fifth in the league with 760 total runs scored while batting .259 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .435 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 202 home runs (eighth in the league).

In four innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Ragans has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .313.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will send France (11-5) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.61 ERA this season with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 22 games.

He has 13 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

France has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

