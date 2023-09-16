Oddsmakers give the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Missouri Tigers (2-0). Kansas State is favored by 3.5 points. The point total is 47.5 for the outing.

Kansas State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (17th-best with 492.5 yards per game) and total defense (21st-best with 256.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Missouri ranks 71st in the FBS with 29 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 30th with 14.5 points given up per game on defense.

Missouri vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Kansas State vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -3.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri Stats Leaders

To go along with his 2,710 passing yards and 64.4% completion percentage last season, Brady Cook tallied 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Cook made an impact with his legs, too, scrambling for 585 yards and six TDs.

As a runner, Cody Schrader produced 744 yards on the ground with nine touchdowns.

The passing attack was also boosted by the receiving ability of Schrader, who grabbed 19 balls (on 27 targets) for 137 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last season Dominic Lovett grabbed 56 balls on 76 targets for 846 yards and three touchdowns.

As an important part of the passing attack, Luther Burden III amassed 366 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 43 catches.

On defense Ty'Ron Hopper, who played in 13 games, recorded 36 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception.

Jaylon Carlies, who was on the field for 13 games, totaled one sack to go with three TFL, 47 tackles, and three interceptions.

DJ Coleman collected 29 tackles, six TFL, and six sacks in 13 games.

The contributions of Isaiah McGuire, who was on the field for 13 games, included seven sacks to go with 10 TFL and 27 tackles.

