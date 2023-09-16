Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 16, when the Western Illinois Leathernecks and Lindenwood Lions match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Leathernecks. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Illinois (-9.7) 52.0 Western Illinois 31, Lindenwood 21

Week 3 OVC Predictions

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions went 5-2-0 ATS last season.

A total of five of Lions games last year went over the point total.

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Leathernecks games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Lions vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Illinois 19.5 46.0 18.0 34.0 21.0 58.0 Lindenwood 42.0 27.0 77.0 9.0 7.0 45.0

