The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-2) are facing tough odds as 28-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0). The total is 58.5 points for this matchup.

Offensively, Kansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by putting up 41 points per game. The Jayhawks rank 56th on defense (20 points allowed per game). Nevada has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 16th-worst in total offense (313 total yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (565.5 total yards allowed per game).

Kansas vs. Nevada Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Kansas vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -28 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -10000 +1800

In 13 games last year, Jalon Daniels threw for 2,014 yards (154.9 per game), with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.1%.

Daniels also rushed for 419 yards and seven TDs.

In 13 games, Devin Neal rushed for 1,090 yards (83.8 per game) and nine TDs.

In the passing game, Neal scored one touchdown, with 21 catches for 183 yards.

Jason Bean threw for 1,280 yards (98.5 per game), completing 64% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

Also, Bean ran for 222 yards and four TDs.

In 13 games, Luke Grimm had 52 receptions for 623 yards (47.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 13 games last year, Kenny Logan Jr. amassed 86 tackles and two interceptions.

Lonnie Phelps had 50 tackles, 10 TFL, and seven sacks.

Craig Young compiled one interception to go with 54 tackles, five TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games a season ago.

Rich Miller amassed 72 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception through 13 games played in 2022.

