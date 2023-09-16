The Missouri Tigers (2-0) will look to upset the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 48.5 points.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Columbia, Missouri
  • Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Kansas State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Missouri Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-5.5) 48.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas State (-4.5) 48 -192 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Kansas State (-4.5) 49.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.
  • Missouri has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the Big 12 +700 Bet $100 to win $700

