The Missouri Tigers (2-0) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Kansas State has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 17th-best in total offense (492.5 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (256.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Missouri is generating 29 points per contest (71st-ranked). It ranks 30th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (14.5 points allowed per game).

Kansas State vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Kansas State vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -3.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State Stats Leaders

On the ground, Deuce Vaughn had nine touchdowns and 1,558 yards (111.3 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Vaughn scored three touchdowns, with 42 receptions for 378 yards.

In 14 games, Adrian Martinez passed for 1,261 yards (90.1 per game), with six touchdowns and one interception, and a completion percentage of 64.1%.

On the ground, Martinez scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 627 yards.

Will Howard passed for 1,633 yards (116.6 per game), completing 59.8% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in 14 games a season ago.

Also, Howard ran for 22 yards and three TDs.

In 14 games, Malik Knowles had 48 receptions for 725 yards (51.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

As a playmaker on defense, Austin Moore compiled 76 tackles, seven TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 14 games last year.

Felix Anudike amassed 44 tackles, eight TFL, and 8.5 sacks in 14 games.

Drake Cheatum recorded one interception to go with 71 tackles and one pass defended in 14 games a season ago.

Josh Hayes delivered 66 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended in 14 games played.

