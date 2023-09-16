The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) will square off against the Boston College Eagles (1-1) in ACC action on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are currently heavy, 25.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida State vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Florida State vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Florida State vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Florida State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 25.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Boston College has not won against the spread this season in two opportunities.

Florida State & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 To Win the ACC -110 Bet $110 to win $100 Boston College To Win the ACC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

