The Houston Astros (83-64) and Kansas City Royals (46-101) clash on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (9-3) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-15).

Royals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.19 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-15 with a 5.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 26 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.19, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.

Greinke has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Greinke heads into this game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (9-3) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.295 in 27 games this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Javier has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

