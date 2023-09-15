Missouri High School Football Live Streams in Platte County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Platte County, Missouri this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Missouri This Week
Platte County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Platte County High School at Nodaway Valley Coop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Burlington Junction, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
