The Chicago White Sox (56-89) host the Kansas City Royals (45-101) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (7-7) for the White Sox and Steven Cruz for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (7-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz

Cruz will start for the Royals, his first of the season.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

In five appearances this season, he has compiled a 7.20 ERA and averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .200 against him.

Steven Cruz vs. White Sox

The White Sox have totaled 600 runs this season (25th in MLB) and are batting .240 collectively with 157 home runs (20th in the league).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (7-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.64, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.242.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 20 starts, Clevinger has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Mike Clevinger vs. Royals

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .242 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 22nd in the league (.395) and 144 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-21 with a double, a home run and three RBI in six innings.

