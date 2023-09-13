Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. White Sox on September 13, 2023
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.