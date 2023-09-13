The Chicago White Sox (56-89) and the Kansas City Royals (45-101) will match up in the series rubber match on Wednesday, September 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Mike Clevinger pitching for the White Sox and Steven Cruz taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (7-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -155 +130 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -150 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more.



Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 22 out of the 40 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have gone 7-6 (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Over the last 10 games, the White Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 124 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 25-63 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-3-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

