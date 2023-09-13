Edward Olivares and Andrew Vaughn take the field when the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+135). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -165 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Kansas City's past three games has been 8.2, a streak in which the Royals and their opponents have gone under every time.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 124 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (29.8%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has won 22 of its 81 games, or 27.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 70 of 145 chances this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-46 19-55 20-38 25-62 34-75 11-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.