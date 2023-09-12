Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (55-88) square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (44-100) in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, September 12. The game will begin at 4:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Royals have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

White Sox Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Royals versus White Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 21 out of the 39 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have a 15-10 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the White Sox have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 123 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (30.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won 34 of 113 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Drew Waters 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

