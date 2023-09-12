The Chicago White Sox and Yoan Moncada will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares on Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 143 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 418 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 581 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .300.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (8-10) will take the mound for the Royals, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Singer has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away James McArthur Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away - Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Brady Singer Framber Valdez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.