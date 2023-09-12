Drew Waters vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Drew Waters (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has seven doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .239.
- In 59.5% of his 79 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (26.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.280
|AVG
|.197
|.362
|OBP
|.255
|.462
|SLG
|.326
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|36/13
|K/BB
|57/11
|5
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 30th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (5.04), 48th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
