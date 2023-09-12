The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 156 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is 21st in slugging.

In 94 of 140 games this year (67.1%) Witt Jr. has had a hit, and in 44 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).

In 27 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 52 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 71 .289 AVG .255 .321 OBP .303 .544 SLG .444 34 XBH 29 17 HR 11 55 RBI 31 50/14 K/BB 62/17 14 SB 27

White Sox Pitching Rankings