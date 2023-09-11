The Chicago White Sox (55-88) and Kansas City Royals (44-100) square off on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (6-7) for the White Sox and Brady Singer (8-10) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (8-10) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 28th start of the season. He has a 5.34 ERA in 148 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 27 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.34 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.

Singer is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the year.

Singer will try to secure his 22nd game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brady Singer vs. White Sox

He will face a White Sox offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 1168 total hits (on a .240 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .389 (25th in the league) with 156 total home runs (20th in MLB action).

Singer has pitched 11 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 14 hits while striking out six against the White Sox this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will hand the ball to Cease (6-7) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 5.04 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .257.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 29 starts this season.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 44th, 1.484 WHIP ranks 49th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Dylan Cease vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 581 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have 1169 hits, 20th in baseball, with 143 home runs (25th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 17-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI in 10 1/3 innings this season.

