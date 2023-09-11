Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.