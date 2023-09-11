The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 51 walks while batting .234.

Melendez has had a hit in 85 of 134 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (17.2%).

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 31 games this year (23.1%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (35.8%), including nine multi-run games (6.7%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 64 .240 AVG .226 .318 OBP .297 .386 SLG .402 21 XBH 25 8 HR 6 28 RBI 20 73/30 K/BB 83/21 3 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings