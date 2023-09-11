Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 156 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .494.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 94 of 140 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 44 times (31.4%).

He has hit a home run in 19.3% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 52 of 140 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 65 of 140 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 71 .289 AVG .255 .321 OBP .303 .544 SLG .444 34 XBH 29 17 HR 11 55 RBI 31 50/14 K/BB 62/17 14 SB 27

