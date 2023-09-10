George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 143 home runs.

Fueled by 415 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 579 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans (6-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Ragans will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to four.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 White Sox W 12-1 Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away James McArthur Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away - Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France

