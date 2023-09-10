Nelson Velazquez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nelson Velazquez (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has five doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks while hitting .245.
- Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (36.4%), and in 10.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this year (42.4%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 54.5% of his games this year (18 of 33), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|5
|.304
|AVG
|.083
|.350
|OBP
|.083
|.786
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|1
|8
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|15/4
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (9-10) out for his 29th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 164 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.68), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 29th in K/9 (8.4).
