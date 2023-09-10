The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .235 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 50 walks.
  • Melendez has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 133 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 133), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez has had an RBI in 31 games this year (23.3%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 48 times this year (36.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (6.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 63
.240 AVG .229
.318 OBP .298
.386 SLG .407
21 XBH 25
8 HR 6
28 RBI 20
73/30 K/BB 83/20
3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Berrios will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 29th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 164 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 24th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th.
