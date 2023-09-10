After batting .222 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In 53.1% of his 113 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has an RBI in 31 of 113 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .240 AVG .214 .305 OBP .240 .374 SLG .362 16 XBH 14 4 HR 7 23 RBI 23 38/16 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings