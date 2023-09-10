The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .277.

In 68.9% of his 106 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 106 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (3.8%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 39 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 38.7% of his games this season (41 of 106), with two or more runs eight times (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .317 AVG .234 .352 OBP .292 .434 SLG .313 18 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 17 41/14 K/BB 53/16 10 SB 10

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings