Kyle Isbel vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Kyle Isbel (hitting .138 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .230 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 54.5% of his 77 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (36.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.232
|AVG
|.229
|.254
|OBP
|.277
|.344
|SLG
|.397
|10
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|14
|21/3
|K/BB
|31/9
|4
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.72 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios will try for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 29th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 164 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 24th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
