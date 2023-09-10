Edward Olivares vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Edward Olivares (.821 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .257 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 89 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.6% of his games this year, Olivares has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (31 of 89), with two or more runs eight times (9.0%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.245
|.311
|OBP
|.305
|.477
|SLG
|.417
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|29/6
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (9-10) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 164 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 24th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
