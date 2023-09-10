Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on September 10 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has seven doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .238.

In 59.0% of his 78 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 26.9% of his games this year, Waters has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 78 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .280 AVG .194 .362 OBP .248 .462 SLG .326 12 XBH 8 4 HR 4 17 RBI 12 36/13 K/BB 57/10 5 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings