The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) will face off against their NFC East-rival, the New York Giants (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 44.5 points.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Cowboys face off with the Giants. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Cowboys vs Giants on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Cowboys led eight times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Looking at the first quarter last season, Dallas averaged 5.4 points on offense (seventh-ranked) and surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

The Giants were winning after the first quarter in five games, were behind after the first quarter in 10 games, and were tied after the first quarter in two games last year.

In the first quarter last season, the Giants averaged 2.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.5 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Cowboys won the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in six games.

Offensively, Dallas scored an average of 8.2 points in the second quarter (seventh-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 7.2 points on average in the second quarter (18th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Giants won the second quarter six times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Giants averaged 5.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 6.9 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Cowboys won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Dallas scored an average of 5.8 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Giants won the third quarter six times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up six times.

In the third quarter last year, the Giants averaged 5.2 points scored on offense (12th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 5.3 points on defense (25th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In the Cowboys' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter 11 times, lost four times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Cowboys scored an average of 7.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.3 points on defense.

The Giants won the fourth quarter in nine games last year, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and tied in that quarter in two games.

The Giants averaged 7.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Cowboys vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Cowboys led after the first half in 10 games, were losing after the first half in six games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

In the first half, Dallas averaged 13.6 points on offense last season (eighth-ranked). It gave up an average of 10.6 points on defense (12th-ranked) in the first half.

The Giants were leading after the first half in five games last season, were behind after the first half in 10 games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

The Giants averaged 8.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of 11.5 points on defense in the first half last year.

2nd Half

Last season, the Cowboys won the second half in 11 games (10-1 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (2-3), and they tied the second half in one game (0-1).

On offense, Dallas averaged 13.5 points in the second half (best in NFL) last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 9.4 points on average in the second half (10th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Giants outscored their opponent in the second half nine times, lost that half six times, and tied two times.

In the second half last season, the Giants averaged 12.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 11.1 points on defense.

Rep the Cowboys or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.