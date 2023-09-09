The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Lindenwood Lions (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Houck Field in an OVC showdown.

Southeast Missouri State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 11th-worst with 0.0 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 97th in the FCS (45.0 points allowed per game). Lindenwood has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking best in points per game (77.0) and 12th-best in points surrendered per game (9.0).

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Lindenwood 227.0 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 696.0 (6th) 588.0 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0.0 (1st) 6.0 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.0 (2nd) 221.0 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.0 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has compiled 213 yards (213.0 ypg) on 24-of-36 passing this season.

Darrell Smith has carried the ball six times for a team-high 18 yards on the ground.

Patrick Heitert has collected 3 yards on one attempts.

Ryan Flournoy's team-high 96 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 15 targets).

Damoriea Vick has hauled in seven receptions totaling 52 yards so far this campaign.

Geno Hess has been the target of five passes and compiled three grabs for 23 yards, an average of 23.0 yards per contest.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger leads Lindenwood with 263 yards on 9-of-14 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Justin Williams has run the ball 13 times for 99 yards, with one touchdown.

Vondarious Gordon has compiled 77 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet paces his squad with 72 receiving yards on one catches with one touchdown.

Spencer Redd has collected 60 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on one reception.

Abraham Haerr's two targets have resulted in two catches for 59 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southeast Missouri State or Lindenwood gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.