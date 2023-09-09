The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are expected to win their game against the Lindenwood Lions at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-24.5) 64.5 Southeast Missouri State 44, Lindenwood 20

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks have no wins against the spread this year.

Redhawks vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southeast Missouri State 0.0 45.0 -- -- 0.0 45.0 Lindenwood 77.0 9.0 77.0 9.0 -- --

