The Toronto Blue Jays (78-63) will look to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when they host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (44-98) at Rogers Centre on Saturday, September 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +240. Toronto (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (10-8, 3.39 ERA) vs James McArthur - KC (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 53, or 54.6%, of the 97 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 75% chance to win.

The Blue Jays have a 7-3 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 121 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (30.6%) in those contests.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Drew Waters 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

