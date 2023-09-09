How to Watch the Royals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Davis Schneider and Edward Olivares will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals meet at Rogers Centre on Saturday, at 3:07 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 142 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 578 (4.1 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' James McArthur will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing one hit to the Chicago White Sox.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to four.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Home
|Taylor Clarke
|Chris Sale
|9/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-1
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/5/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Away
|Collin Snider
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kevin Gausman
|9/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|José Berríos
|9/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Mike Clevinger
|9/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Cristian Javier
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.