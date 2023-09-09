Saturday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (78-63) against the Kansas City Royals (44-98) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 3:07 PM on September 9.

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (10-8) for the Blue Jays and Zack Greinke (1-14) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-2-3 in its last 10 games.

The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have won in 37, or 30.6%, of the 121 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (578 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule