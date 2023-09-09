On Saturday, Nelson Velazquez (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .252 with five doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks.

Velazquez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with three homers in his last games.

Velazquez has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including seven multi-hit games (21.9%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (37.5%), homering in 10.3% of his plate appearances.

In 43.8% of his games this season, Velazquez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .353 AVG .136 .450 OBP .208 .824 SLG .273 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings