The Missouri Tigers (1-0) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) play at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Missouri owns the 49th-ranked offense this year (437 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking 12th-best with only 194 yards allowed per game. Middle Tennessee has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 11th-worst in points (7 per game) and eighth-worst in points surrendered (56 per game).

Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Missouri Middle Tennessee 437 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (126th) 194 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431 (90th) 211 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78 (112th) 226 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 133 (116th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 172 pass yards for Missouri, completing 81% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 17 rushing yards (17 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cody Schrader has 138 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Nathaniel Peat has rushed for 52 yards (52 per game) on 14 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 34 yards in the passing game (on two catches).

Luther Burden III has hauled in seven receptions for 96 yards (96 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Mekhi Miller has hauled in two passes while averaging 49 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 127 yards on 21-of-32 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 16 yards.

Jekail Middlebrook has rushed eight times for a team-high 32 yards (32 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his one reception this season are good for 21 yards.

Jaiden Credle paces his team with 25 receiving yards on four receptions.

DJ England-Chisolm's three catches (on four targets) have netted him 16 yards (16 ypg).

