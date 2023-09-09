The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) visit the Missouri State Bears (0-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

With 559 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 14th-worst in the FCS, UT Martin has been forced to lean on its 82nd-ranked offense (260 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. In terms of points scored Missouri State ranks 65th in the FCS (17 points per game), and it is 103rd on defense (48 points allowed per contest).

Missouri State vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Martin, Tennessee

Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Missouri State vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Missouri State UT Martin 217 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260 (85th) 521 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 559 (105th) 74 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132 (56th) 143 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128 (92nd) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 143 yards on 14-of-21 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 36 yards.

Jacardia Wright is a key figure in this offense, with 23 rushing yards on 15 carries and 27 receiving yards (27 per game) on one catch

Celdon Manning has totaled two receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 31 (31 yards per game). He's been targeted two times.

DVontae Key's two receptions (on three targets) have netted him 23 yards (23 ypg).

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has been a dual threat for UT Martin so far this season. He has 128 passing yards, completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He's rushed for 47 yards (47 ypg) on six carries.

Sam Franklin has 18 yards receiving (18 per game) on two catches, while also piling up 46 rush yards per game.

Asa Wondeh's leads his squad with 42 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four receptions (out of four targets).

Jordan Castleberry has hauled in three receptions totaling 25 yards so far this campaign.

