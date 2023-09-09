Michael Massey vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on September 9 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .228 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 60 of 112 games this year (53.6%) Massey has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 112), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (31 of 112), with two or more RBI 12 times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (27.7%), including four multi-run games (3.6%).
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.240
|AVG
|.218
|.305
|OBP
|.244
|.374
|SLG
|.368
|16
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|23
|38/16
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.205), and second in K/9 (11.7).
