The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Lindenwood Lions (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Houck Field in an OVC clash.

With 588 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 13th-worst in the FCS, Southeast Missouri State has been forced to lean on its 93rd-ranked offense (227 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Lindenwood has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks best in total yards per game (696) and best in total yards allowed per game (0).

Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Lindenwood Southeast Missouri State 696 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 227 (95th) 0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 588 (107th) 349 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 6 (120th) 347 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has compiled 263 yards on 64.3% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Justin Williams is his team's leading rusher with 13 carries for 99 yards, or 99 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Vondarious Gordon has taken eight carries and totaled 77 yards with two touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet leads his squad with 72 receiving yards on one catches with one touchdown.

Spencer Redd has put together a 60-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught one pass on one target.

Abraham Haerr's two catches (on two targets) have netted him 59 yards (59 ypg).

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 213 yards (213 ypg) to lead Southeast Missouri State, completing 66.7% of his passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Darrell Smith, has carried the ball six times for 18 yards (18 per game).

This season, Patrick Heitert has carried the ball one time for 3 yards (3 per game).

Ryan Flournoy's leads his squad with 96 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 15 targets).

Damoriea Vick has caught seven passes for 52 yards (52 yards per game) this year.

Geno Hess has been the target of five passes and racked up three grabs for 23 yards, an average of 23 yards per contest.

