The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) are overwhelming 16.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Troy Trojans (1-0). The point total is 51.5.

Kansas State has the 28th-ranked defense this season (227 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking eighth-best with a tally of 588 yards per game. Troy's defense ranks 92nd in the FBS with 30 points given up per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by posting 48 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas State vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas State vs Troy Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -16.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Looking to place a bet on Kansas State vs. Troy? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State covered the spread nine times in 14 games last season.

The Wildcats won their only game last season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Last year, seven of Kansas State's 14 games went over the point total.

Kansas State won seven of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (87.5%).

The Trojans have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 88.9%.

Bet on Kansas State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kansas State Stats Leaders

On the ground, Deuce Vaughn had nine touchdowns and 1,558 yards (111.3 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Vaughn scored three touchdowns, with 42 catches for 378 yards.

Adrian Martinez threw for 1,261 yards (90.1 per game), completing 64.1% of his throws, with six touchdowns and one interception in 14 games.

Also, Martinez ran for 627 yards and 10 TDs.

Will Howard passed for 1,633 yards (116.6 per game), completing 59.8% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in 14 games a season ago.

In addition, Howard rushed for 22 yards and three TDs.

In 14 games, Malik Knowles had 48 receptions for 725 yards (51.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Austin Moore had one interception to go with 76 tackles, seven TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

On defense in 2022, Felix Anudike had 44 tackles, eight TFL, and 8.5 sacks in 14 games played.

In 14 games a season ago, Drake Cheatum posted 71 tackles and one interception.

Josh Hayes amassed 66 tackles and three TFL through 14 games played in 2022.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.