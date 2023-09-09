On Saturday, Edward Olivares (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 60.2% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.3% of them.

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 22.7% of his games this year, Olivares has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (34.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .268 AVG .243 .311 OBP .304 .477 SLG .399 16 XBH 16 7 HR 2 17 RBI 9 29/6 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings